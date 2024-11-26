Falkirk great-granny shows it's never too late to learn as she takes up painting

Family and friends of a 93-year-old have been astonished to discover she is a talented artist.

Jean Fisher only picked up a paint brush for the first time after she moved into a Polmont care home.

But art classes run for the residents in St Margaret’s House allowed her to showcase her artistic talents which until now had been hidden.

Her work has delighted so many people that the staff in the home have selected one of her works for the 2024 Christmas card.

Jean Fisher, 93, with the Christmas card she has designed for St Margaret's House care home, pictured with daughter, Lorraine McFarlane. Pic: Michael Gillen

Daughter Lorraine McFarlane said no-one in the family could ever remember her mum showing any interest in art but suddenly, after attending the Heart for Art classes run in St Margaret’s, all these paintings began to appear.

Lorraine said: “We were amazed. She had never shown any interest in art before but seems to have a real talent which has been hidden away until now.

"During lockdown when she couldn’t get out I took a few adult colouring books in to her to give her something to do but she didn’t draw or paint anything freehand before moving to St Margaret’s around two years ago and taking part in the classes.”

Jean, who latterly lived in Marshall Tower at Callendar Park, before moving to the care home, spent over 33 years working in Falkirk town centre.

Jean Fisher with her original painting that was chosen for the home's Christmas card this year. Pic: Michael Gillen

"She was in Alexander’s Stores and the Co-op,” said Lorraine, “where she worked in the furniture department and would be responsible for doing the room settings. So I suppose that showed an aptitude for colour.

"Mum knows so many people through her work but I’m sure they will be surprised to hear about her new hobby.”

Lorraine, who used to work as a teacher then with Falkirk Council’s education services, added: “It just shows you that it’s never too late to learn. It’s certainly given her a new lease of life and interest.”

This festive season the special Christmas card designed by Jean, who is great-granny to Eva and Amelie, will have pride of place in the homes of Lorraine, her sister Debbie, who lives in London, along with Lorraine’s son Stuart, the assistant head at Bankier Primary School, and his wife Katy.