Roger Turnbull is climbing nine mountains to raise money for his grandson Harris Turnbull.

Roger Turnbull, 56, is taking on the challenge to help fund intensive physiotherapy for his grandson Harris, who has 1P36 deletion syndrome. The condition causes global development delay and severe epilsepsy. Harris is unable to sit unaided, is non-verbal and tube-fed.

The family would like to take Harris for intensive physiotherapy at Footsteps Centre in Oxford this summer where he would have two hours of therapy every day for two weeks. The trip will cost around £6000 once travel and accommodation is taken into account and the family would like to repeat the treatment as often as possible.

In a bid to help with fundraising Roger, a commercial vehicle sales and service manager, is taking on the mountainous challenge. He is climbing six peaks in honour of each letter of Harris’ name – Ben Hope, Arthur, Ruadh, Resipol, Ime and Schiehallion – plus the UK’s highest mountains, Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon. He’ll be climbing to a combined height of 8849 metres.

Roger said: “Of course any grandparent would do anything and everything possible for their grandchild, but in Harris’ case a little more loving care, consideration and support is required every day to help him fulfil and hopefully exceed his current abilities.

"What I’ve decided to do is indeed daunting and at times physically challenging, but actually it’s nothing in comparison to what Harris and his family goes through every day.

“With your kind support and backing via the Tree of Hope charity we can help make Harris’ life and other similar disabled children’s experience a little bit more pleasurable and that will make every step and every ache worthwhile towards our goal.”

Mum Louise, 29, who has two other children with her husband Cameron, said: “We are very lucky to have such supportive friends and family and are so grateful to Roger for what he’s doing. Every child with 1P36 deletion syndrome has different issues so we don’t really know what the future holds for Harris. But clearly the more strength and mobility he can achieve, the better quality of life he will have, which is why we are so keen that he has this specialised physiotherapy.”

Harris’ family is being supported by children’s charity Tree of Hope which helps families fundraise for children like Harris with healthcare needs where the NHS can’t support.