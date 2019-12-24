Falkirk grandchildren climb Ben Nevis for late grandfather and Parkinson’s Scotland

A determined group of grandchildren scaled Scotland’s highest mountain in memory of their late grandfather — raising almost £2000 for charity in the process.

Ryan (23) and Roxanne Jones (19) and Jay (20) and Jude Scott (15) set their sights on the summit of Ben Nevis as a way of paying tribute to avid hill climber Harry Risk, who died of Parkinson’s on December 23, 2018.

The quartet, who are from Falkirk, wanted to take on all 1345 metres of Ben Nevis as it was one their grandfather hadn’t reached the peak of.

Their efforts have since raised more than £1800 for Parkinson’s Scotland via their hike in September.

The Jones and the Scotts were joined by Harry’s son-in-law Ian Jones, Roxanne’s boyfriend Ryan Dalrymple and family friend Cameron Mallis as the climbers left a commemorative message at the top from themselves and Harry’s loving wife Jean, and his two daughters Gail and Debbie.

Parkinson’s is a progressive neurological condition which causes problems in the brain and worsens over time.

The number of people diagnosed with Parkinson’s in the UK is about 145,000 — around 1 adult in every 350.

For more information, visit www.parkinsons.org.uk/about-us/parkinsons-uk-scotland.