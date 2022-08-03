Falkirk Golf Club upgrades accessibility thanks £40,000 grant

Last month Falkirk Golf Club, together with members of Scottish Disability Golfers, hosted its first event for golfers who have additional support needs.

The significant Falkirk Council’s Community Choices award was presented to the club earlier this year and the event marked the completion of work outside the clubhouse and on the course.

Celebrating its centenary this year, the Camelon-based club applied to the fund to improve accessibility for those with mobility issues.

Falkirk Golf Club is now safer and more accessible than ever

Anyone using the venue – before the work was carried out – was faced with steep deteriorating steps, uneven surfaces, and access through a locker room fire exit.

Now a new ramp has been installed in front of the clubhouse, allowing direct access and there are also improvements to paths on the course allowing buggy users to experience safer playing conditions.

Club captain Nicky Barr said: “The funding means that those with mobility issues and wheelchair users can now access the club more easily and navigate around the course using the new paths work. This has been so important for the future of the club and has enabled us to host this event recently.

“The previous arrangement meant that some people who were attending family events such as funerals or wedding receptions have great difficulty in accessing the club – it really meant that some felt excluded.

“The Community Choices award has allowed us to make our club far more accessible, ensured more individuals can take part in the sport and ultimately make us a far more inclusive club that can offer much to our local community for another 100 years.”

Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn said: “To date, Community Choices has paid out around £2 million to over 100 local organisations since it launched in 2021. The

funding awarded to Falkirk Golf Club has ensured that more people can access its facilities and it can continue to support the local community.”

The next phase of Community Choices is scheduled to open for applications on October 17.