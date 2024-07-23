Falkirk gets in on the Paris Olympic torch relay
But Falkirk got in on the act as this photograph shows.
It was sent to Councillor Alf Kelly, who represents Denny and Banknock.
The image shows the torch being proudly carried through the town of Creteil, which is twinned with Falkirk.
And as you can see it is being carried down Rue de Falkirk.
Creteil is a large cosmopolitan town lying to the south of Paris.
The torch will now make its way to Paris for the opening ceremony with the Games running from July 26 to Sunday, August 11.
The opening ceremony will be unique as it is not taking place in a stadium but on the River Seine.
Around 300,000 people will watch from the banks of the River Seine as a parade of some 10,000 athletes takes place on boats for each team. The ceremony finale will take place at the Trocadero.
