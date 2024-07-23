Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Olympic torch is making its way through France this week ahead of the opening ceremony on Friday.

But Falkirk got in on the act as this photograph shows.

It was sent to Councillor Alf Kelly, who represents Denny and Banknock.

The image shows the torch being proudly carried through the town of Creteil, which is twinned with Falkirk.

Olympic torch passes through Rue de Falkirk in Creteil as it heads to Paris. Pic: Contributed

And as you can see it is being carried down Rue de Falkirk.

Creteil is a large cosmopolitan town lying to the south of Paris.

The torch will now make its way to Paris for the opening ceremony with the Games running from July 26 to Sunday, August 11.

The opening ceremony will be unique as it is not taking place in a stadium but on the River Seine.