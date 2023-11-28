Falkirk Gateway: Public to get first view of plans at consultation event at Falkirk Stadium
The long-awaited development takes a step closer with public consultation launched ahead of a planning application being submitted to Falkirk Council later next year.
The proposed multi-million-pound development, by property developers Fintry Estates and Hargreaves Land, could see up to 100 new houses, including 15 affordable living properties, built at Falkirk Gateway, an 11-hectare plot of land adjacent to Falkirk Stadium.
A new 120-bedroom hotel and 16,000 sq. m. of commercial floorspace including retail, restaurants and leisure facilities, all set within a landscaped environment, are also planned.
Developers have given a commitment to landscape the area taking into account the environmental and historical context of the site, including local scheduled monuments, the Central Scotland Green Network and the Falkirk Council Greenspace Strategy.
A two-step consultation process has now been launched by planning and development consultancy Lichfields, with the first drop-in even on Thursday, November 30 from 3pm to 7pm at Falkirk Stadium . It will give local people
and stakeholders with an outline of the development concept and approach.
This will be followed by a second consultation in early 2024, which will set out more in-depth proposals for the public to review.
Following feedback from both events together with comments received via an online survey, which will remain live through until December, a fully detailed planning application will be submitted later in 2024.
Duncan McEwan, director at Fintry Estates, said: “The site has been allocated for development for many years so it’s great to see the initiative moving forward. We are bringing forward a development that will generate growth and create jobs, providing a big boost to the local economy while contributing to other economic activity and businesses in the region.”
Gordon Thomson, planning director at Lichfields’ Edinburgh office, said people should be encouraged to take the opportunity to become involved through consultation and share their views on the scheme with feedback that will inform the scope of the final planning submission.
He said: “We are pleased to share outline plans at this stage with the local community and we look forward to receiving feedback. Falkirk Gateway is already well-known to the local community, who have been asking for more details about what the development will include.
“This consultation provides an update on what is proposed, the infrastructure that will be provided and our current thinking on the mix of development.”