A Falkirk business is reaching out to help those alone and others who are bereaved this festive season.

Merrilees Family Funeral Directors are hosting two events in December to help others in the community.

The first takes place this Sunday, December 3 when they will again host a Christmas Memorial Service in Grahamston United Church.

The service begins at 5pm and is open to anyone who would like to remember loved ones who will not be with us this Christmas.

Christmas dinner will be provided for all those who want to come along to the Falkirk event. Pic: Getty images

Then on December 25 they are hosting a Christmas dinner for all those who may be alone or in need of support.

It will take place in the Masonic Hall in Grahams Road, Falkirk from 2pm to 5pm and a three-course Christmas dinner will be provided free of charge.

Samantha Merrilees, who runs the business with husband Andrew, understands what it is like to have a loved one missing from family celebrations following the tragic death of her son, Scott Martin, on January 1, 2021, aged only 16.

She said: “For those of us bereaved the arrival of this winter season of celebrations can leave us feeling anxious, overwhelmed or alone. It can seem like there is no escape.

"Figuring out how to manage these times and events – especially in the early years of our bereavement - is likely to be an ongoing challenge.

"Like many other local individuals and families, we now have a greater understanding of how tough Christmas time can be and for many different reasons so with this in mind and as a way of giving something back to the community we have decided to open our doors and offer company and support on Christmas Day to anyone who feels they may benefit from it.”

The members of Lodge 16 have donated the use of their hall and kitchen for free and the local community has also been donating cash, food, drinks, sweets, decorations and two local chefs have donated their time free of charge on the day to help with the cooking.

A traditional Christmas Dinner with all the trimmings is on offer.

Places can be booked by calling 01324 636446.

Samantha added: “Our Christmas dinner will be a place to go and be surrounded by understanding and people from similar situations in the hope that we can all support each other and maybe even look forward to the day itself. This event is completely free and open to absolutely anyone who feels they would benefit from this.

"Regardless of whether we have supported you or a family member through Scott’s charity, the Scott Martin Foundation or through our own business, Merrilees Family Funeral Directors, all are welcome, individuals, couples and families so if you would like to join us, please feel free to contact us.