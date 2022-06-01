Falkirk funeral director running 10k to thank hospice

Colin Wright (51) has been looking after the needs of families during times of grief and loss for over 20 years and has been a funeral director in Brightons since 2011.

In that time he has come across the amazing work done by the Fankerton hospice when it comes to end of life care.

He said: “Due to my job I’ve seen what Strathcarron does for people and now my grandmother May McNab is receiving palliative care from them. She’s 95 and

Funeral director Colin Wright is taking part in this year's Strathcarron Hospice 10k

community staff from the hospice come and see her – they have been fantastic.”

At the same time as May started receiving care from Strathcarron, Colin began to look into running some serious distances.

He said: "I’d always thought about doing a run like this or maybe even a half marathon – I do a bit of jogging every now and again. I just thought I would try the 10k and see how I go with that.

"I thought it would be a good starting point.”

This year’s Strathcarron Hospice 10k takes place at 11am on Sunday, October 2 and takes participants from Denny High School, along a course taking in the Denny and Bonnybridge area before arriving at the hospice in Fankerton.

Cheered on by wife Evelyn and son Darren (19), Colin will have some company on the run – his eldest son Mathew (22) is also donning the running shoes to take part in the event.

“He’ll be running with me – if he can keep up with me,” laughed Colin. “I’ve raised £90 already and Mathew is doing his own fundraising. If I raise £300 or even £500 it will be great.

"I have started training, doing 2k or 3k a night for four nights, then I’m going to build it up and will probably be doing the distance required by September. If I set my mind to doing something I’m going to do it – there’s no half measures.”