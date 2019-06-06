Falkirk fundraiser for new dementia centre raises £4000

More than 170 people attended a fundraising event at Macdonald Inchyra Hotel in Grangemouth to raise funds for a new £100,000 dementia resource centre for Forth Valley.

The fundraiser was organised and hosted by Falkirk woman Susan Jackson who lost her mum Audrey to Alzheimers in 2015.

Susan, a dedicated volunteer with Alzheimer Scotland and Forever Living business owner, raised £3500 on the night and is expecting a further £500 in donations.

This takes the total personally raised by Susan to £8000 after she raised £4000 at a previous fundraiser in Camelon.

Various businesses supported the event including Rod Smith Hairdressing, Malcolm Allan, George’s Carpets, Gamberro Rosso, North Star, Silver Linings, New Forrest Chiropracter, Wild at Heart and Canada Wood, Forever Living representatives Gemma Easdon and Beth Turner, Lynne and Scott Friery of Not Just Travel and Calum Robson of Robson Photography.

Susan said: “I would like to thank each and every one for their generosity.

Guests attend dementia centre fundraiser at the Macdonald Inchyra Hotel hosted by Falkirk woman Susan Jackson

“There are over 5000 people in the Forth Valley area who have been diagnosed with dementia and the new centre will provide a unique community hub where people can go for help, advice and activities.

“The aim is to raise £100,000 to set up the centre and kit it out with up to date equipment that support people with dementia. It will also need a team of around 50 volunteers to work alongside Alzheimer Scotland staff.”

Anyone interested in volunteering can email Susan at sejackson795@gmail.com or call her on 07733226636 for more information.