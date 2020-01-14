Falkirk fuel poverty campaigners appear on TV’s One Show

The campaign group Falkirk’s Forgotten Villages – Ending Fuel Poverty will be featured on BBC 1’s One Show on Thursday night.

At the end of last year the group, started by residents Claire Mackie and Fiona Gordon, and its growing supporters managed to get Scottish Power’s CEO Andrew Ward to meet with residents face to face at a public meeting so he could try and answer their questions about ridiculously high energy bills, which people claim are forcing them to choose between heating their homes or feeding their famiiles.

Falkirk's Forgotten Villages - Ending Fuel Poverty campaigners Claire Mackie and Fiona Gordon

The show starts at 7pm.