Falkirk fuel poverty campaigners appear on telly’s One Show tonight

The campaign group Falkirk’s Forgotten Villages – Ending Fuel Poverty will be featured on this evening’s BBC 1’s One Show.

At the end of last year the group, started by residents Claire Mackie and Fiona Gordon, and its growing supporters managed to get Scottish Power’s CEO Andrew Ward to meet with residents face to face at a public meeting so he could try and answer their questions about ridiculously high energy bills, which people claim are forcing them to choose between heating their homes or feeding their famiiles.

Falkirk's Forgotten Villages - Ending Fuel Poverty founders Claire Mackie and Fiona Gordon

The One Show interviewed members of the group earlier in the year and their story will appear on tonight’s programme, which starts at 7pm.