Falkirk Foundation's SPFL Partnership means community are the big winners

Falkirk Foundation have revealed they will be providing access to a community hub space in the Kevin McAllister stand at Falkirk Stadium as part of a new SPFL Trust initiative.

The facility will be one of ten SPFL Trust Community Hubs located at football stadiums across the country which will provide a safe space for people to seek help, find hope and connect with essential support services.

Inspired by the successful model of the Aberdeen Community Hub, which launched with the support of the SPFL Trust’s Winter Support Fund in 2022, the new hubs aim to replicate this impactful work across Scotland.

Phase one of the initiative will begin in March, when hubs will open at Aberdeen, Motherwell, Kilmarnock, Hearts, and Falkirk and phase two will get underway in October when hubs open their doors at Montrose, Morton, Queen of the South, Raith Rovers and Alloa.

Falkirk Foundation chief executive Derek Allison (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The SPFL Trust is working closely with each participating community trust to create spaces that reflect the unique needs of their communities.

It states the hubs will offer more than just a welcoming environment, with each facility providing hot food and a relaxed atmosphere, where people can access expert advice and support from a range of partner organisations.

These partners will deliver targeted assistance to help with a variety of challenges, from housing and finances – including energy costs – to mental health, physical health, benefits, and overall wellbeing.

Falkirk Foundation CEO Derek Allison CEO at the Falkirk Foundation, said: “We know that many individuals and families are facing mounting pressures, from rising costs to accessing vital support.

“The community hub space in the Kevin McAllister stand at the Falkirk Stadium will serve as more than just a place to seek help - it will be a welcoming and inclusive space where people can find comfort, connect with others, and take steps towards a more secure future.”

SPFL Trust CEO Nicky Reid said: “The launch of our new community hubs is gamechanging. Things aren’t getting any easier for people in communities across Scotland.

“We’re coming to the end of our current strategic period, during which we committed to a period of learning around how we can best support communities who are experiencing poverty.

“Through our network, we’ve established that community trusts can provide a one-stop-shop, a place to go for support. We believe it works because football stadiums just don’t feel like imposing places where perhaps you feel a bit judged.

"We’re saying, come in, have a cuppa, chat if you like, and staff will guide and support you if that’s what you need. If we can get people through the door and make sure that the right people with the right information are there to greet them in a way that is approachable and friendly, then we have the opportunity to make a genuine difference.”

One strand of support on offer is around energy, through the SPFL Trust’s partner SGN. Their specific focus on energy support and advice is vital, as many families face stress due to rising costs.

Margaret Hamilton, SGN community partnership manager at SGN, said: “The reason we partner with organisations like the SPFL Trust is that they’re already supporting communities we won’t necessarily have access to.”