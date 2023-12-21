A generous gift will allow unpaid carers across Falkirk the chance to attend football matches during 2024.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Falkirk Foundation has donated over 50 tickets per home game in the 2024 season to local unpaid carers, through Shared Care Scotland’s Respitality initiative.

Respitality brings together respite and hospitality and sees the tourism, leisure and recreation industries donate breaks to unpaid carers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recognising the cost barriers that can stop unpaid carers from accessing breaks from their caring roles, for a second season Falkirk Foundation have donated tickets as well as food and drinks vouchers for carers attending the games.

This is the second year the Falkirk Foundation has provided tickets for matches at the Falkirk Stadium to unpaid carers. Pic: Michael Gillen

Derek Allison, Falkirk Foundation chief executive, said: “We wanted this to be targeted at those who would most benefit from a day out and so partnering with Falkirk & Clacks Carers Centre through Respitality was the obvious choice. We know that many unpaid carers can find it difficult to cover the costs of attending a football match and hope that continuing this initiative may allow more families to enjoy a family day out.

"The reward for us is that we’ve already heard about the positive impact it has had both on the community and the families who have enjoyed some time together.”

One carer who attended a match said: “Thank you so much for giving us the free tickets. It was really appreciated as it got us out of the house and able to watch a sport we both enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My partner has Alzheimer’s, but he still likes to watch football and this gave us quality time together. As pensioners we really thank you Falkirk Football Club.”

Respitality Manager Kerry Donaghy said: “We are really proud of the opportunities that our generous Respitality supporters have given unpaid carers in Scotland over recent years with everything from haircuts and manicures to afternoon teas and overnight stays being donated. But the continuing generosity of the Falkirk Foundation really encapsulates what Respitality is all about.

“The carers centre and the Foundation have built a strong relationship so donating is as straightforward, and the tickets go quickly and easily to unpaid carers who can benefit from that Scottish hospitality that we’re world-renowned for! The financial value of this gift is substantial, but we can’t put a value on the