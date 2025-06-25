Falkirk Foundation can kick off another two years of Centre Forward thanks to Lottery cash

Young people will be helped thanks to almost £100,000 of funding secured by Falkirk Football Community Foundation.

The cash is coming from the Young Start fund, distributed by The National Lottery Community Fund and is part of over £2 million being distributed to organisations across Scotland.

The Falkirk group will receive £98,544 which will be used to continue funding the Centre Forward programme which works with young people with learning disabilities who are aged 16-24 years.

They will deliver two 36-week programmes of learning and personal development.

Derek Allison, Falkirk Foundation chief executive, is delighted to receive the funding to allow the Centre Forward programme to continue. Pic: Michael Gillen

By using sport and physical activity as a catalyst for promoting positive change, the group will combine certificated SQA Units within curriculum areas with practical based physical activity sessions.

Derek Allison, chief executive of Falkirk Foundation, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have secured funding for the next two years for our Centre Forward programme. This support from the National Lottery Young Start fund means we can continue working closely with young people aged 16–24 who have additional support needs, at a time in their lives when targeted help can make a lasting difference.

“Centre Forward isn’t just about employment or training it’s about building the resilience, self-esteem and confidence that so many of these young people have had knocked over the years. The programme creates a safe, supportive environment where they’re encouraged to set goals, push themselves, and realise what they’re capable of.

"With this funding, we’ll be able to reach even more young people, help them overcome barriers, and support them to take positive steps towards their future whether that’s further education, work, or simply feeling more confident in their day-to-day lives.”

He added: “We’re incredibly proud of the impact Centre Forward has already made, and we’re excited to keep building on that over the next two years. A huge thank you to the National Lottery Young Start fund for making it all possible."

This hugely successful programme has been funded by the National Lottery for the last two years and the continuation of the support shows the importance and impact that it makes.

Announcing the funding, The National Lottery Community Fund, Scotland chair, Kate Still, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to continue funding such a broad range of vital projects for young people all over Scotland.

“We are always keen to support projects that put Scotland’s young people at the heart of the development and running of services. If your group has an idea how you would make this happen, then we’d love to hear from you.”