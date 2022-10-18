Falkirk foster care event looking for people who want to have a life changing impact on youngsters' lives

The informal event takes place between 6pm and 7.30pm on Tuesday, October 25 at Camelon Social Work Offices, Glasgow Road.

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “Do you think you can change the life of a child in Falkirk? Have you thought about fostering but are not sure if it’s for you? Is it time to enrich your life by giving back to children and young people in need?

“If your answer is ‘yes’ to any of those questions, then please come along to our open evening – the perfect opportunity to see for yourself the positive impact that fostering has on people’s lives.

Foster carers do a vital job in the community

"You’ll have the chance to speak to some of our passionate foster carers and care-experienced young people, who are eager to share their own experiences of fostering.”

Members of the experienced team will also be on hand to answer any questions people might have about fostering, including the wealth of support available, the fees and allowances foster carers receive, the process of becoming a foster carer, the different types of fostering you can choose to do and the benefits of fostering with Falkirk Council.

Councillor Fiona Collie, Falkirk Council health and social spokesperson, said: “The main prerequisites for being a foster carer are that you are over the age of 21 and you have a spare room in your home.

"You don’t need any specific qualifications, as full training and support is provided. We know considering fostering a child or young people is a big step to take but by coming along to the open evening you can hear other families’ experiences and how they were supported in their journey.”

People who feel they have the passion – and space in their heart and in their home - to give to the children of Falkirk who need it most, are asked to come along on the night, but register their interest in attending first.