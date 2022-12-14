News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Falkirk Foodbank: Union Inn launches collection point

Pub regulars and the wider community are being urged to support a food collection for those in need.

By Jill Buchanan
7 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Dec 2022, 8:28am

Patrons of the Union Inn in Portdownie, better known to many as Auntie Kate’s, are being asked to provide much-needed donations to be given to Falkirk Foodbank, which is based in the nearby Tamfourhill Avenue.

Food bank volunteers will be in the pub’s car park on Sunday to collect items and the pub’s bosses want to ensure that there is plenty to hand over.

Hide Ad

From now until Saturday donations can be handed in to the pub or placed in the collection box in front of the festive decorated fireplace. They are looking for tins and packets of non-perishable foodstuffs, as well as cleaning products and toiletries.

The Union Inn, better known as Auntie Kate's, is appealing for donations to help Falkirk Foodbank
Most Popular

Making the appeal on social media, a pub spokesperson said: “Let’s give them a wee lift and fill a box or two to get them started.”