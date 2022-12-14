Falkirk Foodbank: Union Inn launches collection point
Pub regulars and the wider community are being urged to support a food collection for those in need.
Patrons of the Union Inn in Portdownie, better known to many as Auntie Kate’s, are being asked to provide much-needed donations to be given to Falkirk Foodbank, which is based in the nearby Tamfourhill Avenue.
Food bank volunteers will be in the pub’s car park on Sunday to collect items and the pub’s bosses want to ensure that there is plenty to hand over.
From now until Saturday donations can be handed in to the pub or placed in the collection box in front of the festive decorated fireplace. They are looking for tins and packets of non-perishable foodstuffs, as well as cleaning products and toiletries.
Making the appeal on social media, a pub spokesperson said: “Let’s give them a wee lift and fill a box or two to get them started.”