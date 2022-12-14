Patrons of the Union Inn in Portdownie, better known to many as Auntie Kate’s, are being asked to provide much-needed donations to be given to Falkirk Foodbank, which is based in the nearby Tamfourhill Avenue.

Food bank volunteers will be in the pub’s car park on Sunday to collect items and the pub’s bosses want to ensure that there is plenty to hand over.

From now until Saturday donations can be handed in to the pub or placed in the collection box in front of the festive decorated fireplace. They are looking for tins and packets of non-perishable foodstuffs, as well as cleaning products and toiletries.

