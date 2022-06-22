Falkirk Foodbank: Appeal for donations and Tesco collection days

Demands on the food bank have been growing in recent weeks and they urgently need more supplies to stock their shelves to give to those in need.

Next week for three days from Thursday, June 30 all the local Tesco stores will be hosting Falkirk Foodbank collection points where shoppers will be able to drop of much-needed items.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alastair Blackstock, chairman of Falkirk Foodbank appeals to the Falkirk community for donations

Alastair Blackstock, chairperson of the food bank’s trustees, said: “We are experiencing an increase in requests for our help, whether it be due to energy costs or cost of living increases.

“These requests are making inroads to our stock which must be kept at a reasonable level to enable the Foodbank to help.”

He said that all types of goods are needed, including halal foods and those for diabetic needs.