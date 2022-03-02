Falkirk food projects to share in £300,000 of funding

The Falkirk Food Futures funding pot, delivered by charity Forth Environment Link (FEL) in partnership with NHS Forth Valley, CVS Falkirk and Falkirk Council, will help improve access to local food for local people.

Some of the projects to be funded include the California Community Hub, which aims to create a community learning space where people can develop their cooking skills, as well as providing regular opportunities for the community to eat together socially.

The money will also be used to enhance Falkirk Islamic Centre’s weekly food drop-in service and facilitate the training of volunteers and participants with regards to cooking and food preparation.

A number of food projects will benefit from the cash

The young people at Shieldhill Welfare Club will benefit from the creation of a training kitchen where they can develop front of house skills and gain barista experience, while the funding boost will also help to create outdoor growing areas.

Frank McChord, operational lead with Falkirk Council’s community learning and development unit, said: “It is encouraging to see the positive impact Falkirk Food Futures is having on the communities we work with.

"Already we are seeing huge enthusiasm to develop ideas into projects, which simply would not have been possible without this funding.”

CVS Falkirk development officer Lynsey Hanford added: “The third sector has been at the forefront of supporting communities throughout the pandemic, and this funding is vital in helping these organisations do what they do best, which is improving access to healthy food.

“We have witnessed, firsthand, the massive community effort it has taken to ensure people had access to the support services they needed over the last two years.

"This financial boost to these groups and organisations not only recognises what they have achieved but will allow them to develop more sustainable food solutions that suit their own local communities.”

Falkirk Food Futures aims to continue and build on a wealth of the meaningful food and growing initiatives which have developed in the region over the past few years – some of which have contributed emergency support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pamela Murray, NHS Forth Valley public health dietitian, said: “We know the role community organisations play in terms of supporting and delivering health improvement work, at a local level.

"Their role, during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been a lifeline to so many who have been struggling with food insecurity. This funding will ensure that these organisations can do more work, with more people across Falkirk.”

The successful Falkirk community groups receiving Community Renewal Funding include Forth Valley Sensory Centre, Rainbow Women’s Muslim Group, Larbert Village Allotment Association, Braes Greenspace, Sustainable Thinking Scotland CIC, Keeping Larbert and Stenhousemuir Beautiful, First Step Development, Dennyloanhead Community Hall, Hallglen Food Bank, Denny YMCA, California Community Hub, Grangemouth Pantry, Falkirk Islamic Centre, Shieldhill Welfare Club, Coo Park United, Westfield Park Community Centre, Tamfourhill Tenants and Residents Association, TCV, Larbert and District Childminders Association, Birch Tree Farm Gardens.