Falkirk Food Futures: Still time to apply for grants from £5k to £30k for your project

They could receive between £5000 and £30,000 for work that improve access to “nutritious, affordable food in a sustainable and dignified way”.

In November Forth Environment Link was awarded over £500,000 by the UK Government’s Community Renewal Fund to address food insecurity in the town.

The Falkirk Food Futures project will see the charity work alongside community groups, Falkirk Council, NHS Forth Valley, CVS Falkirk and third sector organisations to build a fairer, resilient and sustainable food future for the region.

Grants of upwards of £5000 are available as part of the Falkirk Food Futures project

The charity and its partners will also help communities work towards a food system that is more climate friendly, by delivering food education activities, workshops and events around skill sharing, urban growing and net zero living.

Emily Harvey, Development Manager for Forth Environment Link, said: “Since the pandemic began nearly two years ago, Falkirk’s Covid Emergency Food Volunteers have been under intense pressure to keep up with demand.

“This project will help community projects build capacity, create new local food jobs, improve access to good food and boost the health and wellbeing of all our communities.

“A key focus will be increasing the availability and use of seasonal, locally grown and produced food.

“The funding represents a significant investment in local food, that has the potential to transform Falkirk’s food system in the long term.”

Falkirk based organisations have until midday on Friday, January 28 to get their application in - details here

