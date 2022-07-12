Falkirk Food Conversation: Breakfast event to look at food supply chains and group buying

An in-person business breakfast event as part of the Falkirk Food Conversation series organised by Forth Environment Link as part of Falkirk Food Futures is taking place on Wednesday, July 27 from 8.30am to 10am.

It will be in the Falkirk Active Travel Hub at the east end of the High Street.

There will be a particular focus on food business and organisers hope to cover a range of topics, along with an opportunity to network over breakfast.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event takes place at the Falkirk Active Travel Hub.

Some of the areas it will be focused on are local food supply chains and a group buying model with speakers from other areas where both have been successfully implemented.

It is an event open to anyone interested in food and sustainability, including: members of the public; local businesses and producers; third sector organisations; and public and statutory services.

To sign up you can book via the Eventbrite link or get in touch with [email protected]

Falkirk Food Futures is a partnership project funded by the UK Government through the UK Community Renewal Fund. The partnership comprises of Forth Environment Link, Falkirk Council, NHS Forth Valley and CVS Falkirk.