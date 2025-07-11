Falkirk Food and Drink Weekend: Sunshine and great grub await families at Helix Park
Plenty of tasty treats await visitors to the Kelpies this weekend as the Helix Park celebrates the culinary skills of small businesses in the area.
The Falkirk Food and Drink Weekend is a celebration of local food businesses and the delicacies they serve up and will take place from 10am to 4pm at the visitor centre in the shadow of the world famous Kelpies on Saturday and Sunday.
There will be cooking demonstrations, funfair rides and, of course, a lots of opportunities to sample some food, glorious food.
