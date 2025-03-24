Falkirk folks can scale new heights and climb the Kelpies to support children's charity

Children First – Scotland’s national children’s charity – is calling on people in Falkirk to take on the challenge of climbing the world’s largest equine sculptures later this year.

The charity is asking people to take part in a unique adventure to scale the world famous Kelpies on June 7 and raise funds to give children across Scotland hope and a safer, brighter future.

The exciting feat, which is only open to people raising funds for charities, involves climbing up inside the Kelpies through a maze of ladders, cables and suspended platforms before reaching the top and enjoying the view right from the horse’s mouth.

After conquering the Kelpies, participants will then free hang abseil or descend via the quick flight rope drop back down to the ground.

Teams can take part in the Kelpies Experience to raise vital funds for charity (Picture: Submitted)

Among the brave participants is Children First’s chief executive, Mary Glasgow.

She said: “Climbing the iconic Kelpies will be an experience like no other and I hope you will join me in taking on this exciting and memorable challenge. Every day our teams at Children First hear from children who are coming to us distressed and at risk of serious harm.

"Each year we provide practical, emotional and financial support to thousands of children and families across Scotland through our national support line and in their homes, schools and communities.

“Together we can give children the help they need to enjoy a safer brighter future.”

Anyone who wishes to sign up to the Kelpie’s Challenge and support Children First can visit childrenfirst.org.uk or call 0345 10 80 111.