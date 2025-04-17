Falkirk folk warned police hunt for wanted man may have moved north of the border
The whereabouts of Connor Stewart, who is said to have links to Nottingham and Scotland, are currently unknown and Lincolnshire police are now sending out his information in the hopes someone may have seen him in recent days or knows where he is.
A Lincolnshire police spokesperson said: “Connor Stewart is wanted for failing to appear in court and we believe he may have links to Nottingham and Scotland. If you have seen him or have any other information on his whereabouts, please get in touch.”
People can call 101 quoting reference number 25000069924, or e-mail [email protected] or [email protected] quoting the same reference number 25000069924 in the subject line.
If people wish to remain anonymous, they can report via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.
