Falkirk folk warned police hunt for wanted man may have moved north of the border

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Forth Valley police officers are helping spread the word from colleagues south of the border regarding a 22-year-old man who went missing after failing to turn up for court.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The whereabouts of Connor Stewart, who is said to have links to Nottingham and Scotland, are currently unknown and Lincolnshire police are now sending out his information in the hopes someone may have seen him in recent days or knows where he is.

A Lincolnshire police spokesperson said: “Connor Stewart is wanted for failing to appear in court and we believe he may have links to Nottingham and Scotland. If you have seen him or have any other information on his whereabouts, please get in touch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People can call 101 quoting reference number 25000069924, or e-mail [email protected] or [email protected] quoting the same reference number 25000069924 in the subject line.

Connor Stewart went missing after failing to attend at court (Picture: Submitted)

If people wish to remain anonymous, they can report via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.