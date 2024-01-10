Falkirk folk urged to take the plunge and become a swimming teacher to combat national instructor shortage

The team behind the Learn to Swim National Framework has launched the recruitment campaign in Falkirk as figures show at least 10 per cent more teachers are required to meet the swimming lesson demand in Scotland.

The Learn to Swim National Framework – a partnership between Scottish Swimming and Scottish Water – is delivered by 38 aquatic providers across Scotland in more than 160 pools and is shining a light on the inspiring teachers involved in teaching the next generation of youngsters to swim.

There are over 76,000 children across the country currently taking part in weekly Learn to Swim lessons and in 2022 to 23, over 740 candidates took part in 72 swim

teacher training courses across Scotland.

More swimming teachers are required to meet demand for lessons in Falkirk and across the country

Now organisers are urging those looking to learn a new skill and become a swim teacher to attend courses in their local area.

Euan Lowe, CEO of Scottish Swimming, said: “Being a swimming teacher is an incredibly rewarding career, teaching an essential life skill to others and it’s important to be celebrate the individuals who make it all possible.

“Sadly, there is a real shortage at the moment in a role that is absolutely crucial in ensuring that young people in Scotland can be safe in the water.

“It takes three months to train a swimming teacher and equip them with the skills they need. There is huge opportunity in the sector for those looking for a rewarding job, whether it is a student looking for part time work or someone more senior looking for a career change, there is something out there for everyone.”

Organisers have launched the nationwide drive to recruit a new network of poolside teachers, promising huge job satisfaction as they help children of all ages and abilities to become more confident, safer and competent swimmers.

Brian Lironi, Director of Corporate Affairs with Scottish Water, said: “Becoming a swim teacher is an amazing opportunity for people to make a difference and be part of

creating a meaningful legacy for Scotland to help children be safe in and around water.”