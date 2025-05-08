Falkirk folk urged to step up to the challenged and walk every day in May

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A national campaign which aims to boost wellbeing through simple daily movement is urging people to walk every day in May.

The “Walk Every Day in May” initiative is being rolled out to coincide with National Walking Month and to highlight the simple yet transformative power of daily activity to showcase how walking can change lives and reveal unexpected discoveries one step at a time.

Spearheaded by Paths for All, Scotland’s national walking charity, its mission is to create a happier, healthier and greener Scotland where everyone can enjoy the benefits of walking and wheeling.

Over 700 Health Walks are already taking place Scotland, most are every week, and delivered by members of the Scottish Health Walk Network, with 31 across Falkirk alone.

People are being urged to get some walking done during the month of May (Picture: Malcolm McCurrach, National World)

The campaign provides a crucial opportunity to spotlight the accessibility, health benefits, and sense of community that comes with being more active, regardless of age or ability.

By encouraging people to build walking into their everyday routine, whether it's a brisk lunchtime stroll, a wander with friends or a wheeling commute, the campaign reinforces how vital physical activity is to both physical and mental wellbeing.

Chief executive of Paths for All Kevin Lafferty said: “This campaign is a celebration of the simplest, most accessible form of physical activity, one that requires no special equipment or memberships.

“Walking every day, even for short bursts, brings massive benefits for mental health, brings people together, and boosts physical wellbeing. And best of all, it's completely free.

“The mental health benefits of walking are well documented. A short stroll can lift your mood, reduce anxiety, and is a way to decompress from daily stress. Social walking groups also provide a lifeline for many, offering connection and companionship, especially for those at risk of isolation.”

The campaign builds on findings from Paths for All’s 2023 National Attitudes Survey and Living Streets’ Pedestrian Pound report, both of which reveal a clear appetite for walking, but also highlight the barriers that hold people back.

While many understand the physical and mental benefits, some feel unsure how to get started, and others lack the confidence to join local walking groups.

To help overcome these hurdles, the campaign will spotlight real-life stories throughout May, featuring individuals whose lives have been transformed by making walking part of their daily routine. These personal accounts aim to inspire others to take that first step, no matter their age or ability.

This campaign offers the perfect opportunity to shine a light on what’s available and encourage more people to discover the benefits of walking right on their doorstep.

“Walk Every Day in May” features a downloadable calendar of walking adventures, tips to help stay motivated, share discoveries and connect with others online, all helping to build a nationwide community of everyday walkers.

For those who'd like some help to get walking, Paths for All supports Health Walk providers throughout Scotland. These groups deliver short, free walks led by trained volunteers who welcome participants of all abilities.

Visit the website for more information and to find a local Health Walk near you.

