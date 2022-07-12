Falkirk folk urged to aim high this summer and 'Bag a Munro'

Venture Trust, a charity which supports people struggling with involvement in Scotland's criminal justice system long term unemployment and mental health and well being, is running a new fundraising campaign next month entitled Bag a Munro.

Classed as mountains over 3000 ft high, there are 282 Munros in Scotland and Venture Trust is asking people to take their pick.

A Venture Trust spokesperson said: “Bag a Munro encourages people to get out into the great outdoors and bag a Munro – or several – in any way they would like. All money raised will be going towards our Venture Trust programmes, supporting people who experience some of the toughest life circumstances to transform their lives.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Venture Trust is running a new fundraising campaign entitled Bag a Munro

"Our programmes work in communities to deliver intensive personal development for people, at any stage in their life, struggling with issues such as involvement in the criminal justice system, long term unemployment, recovery from addiction, homelessness or risk of homelessness, isolation, and a history of trauma or harm.

“At Venture Trust we believe no one should be left behind, and we have seen incredible transformations in the people we have worked with.”

Details on the Venture Trust website include a handy guide to the Munros of Scotland and advice on how to tackle them.

“Get prepared – we know you’re keen, but before you race up that Munro, please take a minute to read through our top tips for hill walking so you can keep yourself and others safe.

“And if Munros aren’t really your thing, then you can find a different way to get involved. Some of our past fundraisers have bounced the height of a Munro on their trampoline.

"Other ideas include climbing the equivalent height of a Munro using your stairs, walking the total distance of all 282 Munros over a full month, or picking your favourite Munro and aim to complete that distance every day or see how many times you can ‘reach the top’ in a month.”