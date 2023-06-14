Falkirk folk music fans will see some fine picking in the Orchard next week
Falkirk Folk Club is back and have a great gig for fans to come back to as Jez Hellard and the Djukella Orchestra hit town.
By James Trimble
Published 14th Jun 2023, 13:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 13:30 BST
The show takes place in the Orchard Hotel, in Kerse Lane, from 7pm on Wednesday, June 21.
Awell travelled troubadour, Mr Hellard has played in Falkirk before and is always a huge draw.
A Falkirk Folk Club spokesperson said: “A club favourite – fabulous arrangements and always a wonderfully varied and thought provoking set.”
Visit the website for more information.