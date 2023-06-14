News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Aslan’s singer Christy Dignam dies aged 63 after long illness
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date

Falkirk folk music fans will see some fine picking in the Orchard next week

Falkirk Folk Club is back and have a great gig for fans to come back to as Jez Hellard and the Djukella Orchestra hit town.
By James Trimble
Published 14th Jun 2023, 13:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 13:30 BST

The show takes place in the Orchard Hotel, in Kerse Lane, from 7pm on Wednesday, June 21.

Awell travelled troubadour, Mr Hellard has played in Falkirk before and is always a huge draw.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Falkirk Folk Club spokesperson said: “A club favourite – fabulous arrangements and always a wonderfully varied and thought provoking set.”

Jez Hellard and the Djukella Orchestra are playing the Orhard Hotel next weekJez Hellard and the Djukella Orchestra are playing the Orhard Hotel next week
Jez Hellard and the Djukella Orchestra are playing the Orhard Hotel next week
Most Popular

Visit the website for more information.

Related topics:Falkirk