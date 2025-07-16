Falkirk folk can now help to shine a spotlight on their unsung community heroes

People can now nominate candidates for this year’s Forth Awards to celebrate people who go that extra mile and regularly give up their time to help make the community a better place.

A star-studded ceremony take place in Edinburgh’s Usher Hall on November 13 with awards presentations and performances from huge names in the entertainment world.

People are being encouraged to recognise individuals and organisations in their community who do just that little bit more.

Organisers stated: “Every year the Forth Awards celebrate the local heroes who do so much for their communities across Falkirk, Edinburgh, the Lothians and Fife. From young kids fundraising for local charities, to workplaces who go over and above to support their staff, to teachers who make a real difference to the lives of the children in their class.”

Pic Greg Macvean 14/11/2024 Forth Awards 2024 - Usher Hall : Singer Callum Beattie was just one of the big winners at last year's awards (Picture: Submitted)

This year’s categories include the Best Teacher Award, Best Workplace Award, Visitor Attraction Award and, of course, the Local Hero Award.

