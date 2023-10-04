Falkirk folk can help Food Train stay on track this winter to help older people

A charity which helps older people throughout Falkirk is looking for donations to allow it to continue to deliver life saving shopping supplies this winter.

Food Train has launched a fundraising drive across Falkirk due to deepening concerns about the impact of the cost of living crisis on older people.

Throughout October Falkirk residents can directly support older people in the area by sponsoring shopping deliveries of essential groceries to over 65s in their homes.

A £10 donation will sponsor a box for 12 months.

Food Train Falkirk service coordinator Margaret Quinn and volunteer Stuart Simpson pack one of the charity's life saving boxes (Picture: Submitted)

The initiative comes after a study carried out by Food Train found 57 per cent of its members across Scotland have been forced to change their eating habits due to the cost of living crisis, with some people having to cut back on the amount of food they are buying.

Over half the older people in the study admitted they have changed the way they heat their homes to cut their bills because of rising energy costs.

The “BOXtober” campaign also highlights the financial challenges Food Train faces in keeping its life-improving services on-track, from maintaining its fleet of vans to ensuring volunteers receive all the support they need to carry out their lifeline work.

The charity helps around 3000 people aged 65 and over across Scotland to eat well and live well in their own homes through their shopping delivery, meal making and befriending services.

All money raised locally through BOXtober will go directly towards supporting older people in the region.

Emma Black, Food Train’s national fundraising and marketing manager, said: “Getting behind our BOXtober campaign is a simple way to help us make a remarkable

difference to the lives of older people across Falkirk.

“By doing so, you are helping to ensure our members can live better, independent lives in their own homes because they have access to food, a nutritious diet and can enjoy great company from our valued volunteers.

“The rising cost of living is causing undoubted challenges for our older people. It’s times like these which highlight the critical need for services such as ours. But we are facing increased costs too.

"Sponsoring a box helps to manage those and ensure that the people locally who need our support can get it.”