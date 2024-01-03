Falkirk folk can donate a gift to bring festive cheer to a Ukrainian child smile
The gift giving platform Circle of Toys is asking the people in the UK to regift pre-loved toys which are no longer age-appropriate for their little ones.
Families in Ukraine traditionally exchange gifts on New Year's Eve rather than Christmas Day, as New Year occurs before Orthodox Christmas – January 7 – however,
many families have this year switched their celebrations to 25 December to align with Western traditions following the invasion by Russia.
Gift-givers follow a simple sign-up process registering in seconds and can then select from a list of requests posted by Ukrainian gift seekers. Once a gift has been
matched and details exchanged, the gift is mailed by the giver’s expense.
Arthur Corvin Powells, CEO at Circle of Toys, said: “We have thousands of children in Ukraine who would just love to receive a special gift from somebody in Britain. Every year kids and parents decide to part with some of their pre-loved toys to de-clutter or to move things on. If a small fraction of these were directed to kids in Ukraine, they would make a massive impression and bring new happiness at a time of real need.”
The Circle of Toys project is run by Find Refuge, and is a platform that unites those in need with people who can help across the world by using technology to connect gift-givers with families less fortunate in Ukraine.
