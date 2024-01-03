Falkirk folk can donate a gift to bring festive cheer to a Ukrainian child smile

Christmas may be over for Falkirk residents but they can still keep the festive spirit alive by donating a gift to children and families impacted by the war in Ukraine.

The gift giving platform Circle of Toys is asking the people in the UK to regift pre-loved toys which are no longer age-appropriate for their little ones.

Families in Ukraine traditionally exchange gifts on New Year's Eve rather than Christmas Day, as New Year occurs before Orthodox Christmas – January 7 – however,

many families have this year switched their celebrations to 25 December to align with Western traditions following the invasion by Russia.

The Circle of Toys project is looking for donations so it can give a gifts to Ukrainian children and families (Picture: Lisa Ferguson, National World)

Gift-givers follow a simple sign-up process registering in seconds and can then select from a list of requests posted by Ukrainian gift seekers. Once a gift has been

matched and details exchanged, the gift is mailed by the giver’s expense.

Arthur Corvin Powells, CEO at Circle of Toys, said: “We have thousands of children in Ukraine who would just love to receive a special gift from somebody in Britain. Every year kids and parents decide to part with some of their pre-loved toys to de-clutter or to move things on. If a small fraction of these were directed to kids in Ukraine, they would make a massive impression and bring new happiness at a time of real need.”

The Circle of Toys project is run by Find Refuge, and is a platform that unites those in need with people who can help across the world by using technology to connect gift-givers with families less fortunate in Ukraine.