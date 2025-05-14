Falkirk folk can de-clutter their homes to give under the weather pets a helping paw

Staff and volunteers at Falkirk PDSA shop are urging animal lovers to have a clear-out and donate any unwanted items to help sick and injured pets.

Items needed include clothing, shoes and handbags as well as bric-a-brac and jewellery. Donations can be taken to the shop, located in High Street, Falkirk, on any day.

Falkirk PDSA shop raises vital funds to provide free and low cost vet care for those who struggle to pay treatment costs for their sick and injured pets.

George Ritchie, shop manager, said: “Is your wardrobe bulging with unworn clothes or your shelves full of books you never read? Why not have a clear-out this weekend and donate your unwanted items to PDSA?

Falkirk's PDSA shop is looking for kind donations of items from people to help them raise funds and continue to help our furry friends (Picture: Submitted)

"You’ll be helping raise money for vulnerable pets whose owners have nowhere else turn. All funds raised will help sick and injured pets across the UK. PDSA receives no government funding towards running our vital veterinary services."

