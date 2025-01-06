Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hundreds of visitors and locals flocked to Loch Katrine in the Tossachs to enjoy special New Year Festive Cruises on the historic Steamship Sir Walter Scott as she marks her 125th anniversary year celebrations.

These traditional New Year cruises followed a busy December at Loch Katrine with popular Spirit of Christmas Sailings and Sail with Santa Cruises.

Passengers on January 1 and January 2 toasted the arrival of 2025, accompanied by live music from the Ian Muir Band.

James Fraser, CEO and trustee of the Steamship Trust, said: “The cruises attracted many regulars and a good mix of visitors from around the UK and overseas who enjoyed traditional Scottish live music.

People will be able to cruise along Loch Katrine to mark the 125th birthday of the steamship Sir Walter Scott (Picture: Submitted)

"More American visitors than usual also joined us due to the cancellation of the New Year celebration events in Edinburgh following adverse weather warnings, and they loved their time on the loch in great company and good weather.”

The cruises marked the beginning of a very special year for the Steamship Sir Walter Scott, which celebrates 125 years of sailing on Loch Katrine. Events planned for this landmark year include a Steamboat Festival Weekend in June and a programme of Steamship Live Music Sailings.

There are also plans to produce an anniversary Souvenir Guide which charts the rich and diverse history of the steamship and the people who have sailed on her over the past 125 years.

Steamship Sir Walter Scott was built by Dennys of Dumbarton in 1899 and transported in sections on barges up the River Leven and Loch Lomond, before being dragged by horses and pulleys the four miles from Inversnaid to Stronachlachar.

It was then re-built on a slipway and ready for service on Loch Katrine in the summer of 1900.

The historic ship is operated by the Steamship Sir Walter Scott Trust, which is responsible for preserving the vessel for the nation and for the enjoyment of the general public.

Loch Katrine’s spring/summer cruise schedule begins on March 29, featuring three daily sailings aboard the historic Steamship Sir Walter Scott.

In the meantime, visitors can still experience the beauty of Loch Katrine aboard Lady of the Lake, with five 45-minute sailings each day—offering a unique opportunity to sail through the stunning winter scenery.