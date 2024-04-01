Falkirk firm's green fingered creativity helps it land major contract with whisky distillers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Commerical plant designers Benholm Group recently completed a major project working with Ian Macleod Distillers (IMD) as they completed their transition from their former office to the prestigious Peter Russell House in Broxburn, West Lothian.

The new headquarters, situated within the impressive Peter Russell House, promised to accommodate IMD’s expanding portfolio of premium Scotch whisky, gin, and rum brands within its expansive 10,000 square feet of office space.

To meet the challenge of creating a visually stunning workplace, while ensuring employee well-being, IMD sought collaboration with Benholm Group and it’s ability to infuse greenery into the heart of office renovation projects.

Benholm Group brought a little greenery to the distillery offices (Picture: Submitted)