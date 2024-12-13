Falkirk firms asked to highlight Business Gateway staff who gave them a helping hand

Business owners in Falkirk are being urged to give a nod of recognition to staff from the organisation which has supported them through start-up to expansion and beyond.

Business Gateway has announced nominations are now open for its inaugural Recognition Awards, which will celebrate exemplary service, commitment, and impact made by Business Gateway staff in supporting entrepreneurs and businesses in and around the Falkirk area.

Business Gateway has more than 300 staff located around the country available free of charge to anyone looking to progress or grow their business.

Nominations are now being sought from businesses in Falkirk who have benefitted from the Business Gateway service and would like to acknowledge the positive impact of one or more of the team who supported them has had.

Business Gateway chief officer Hugh Lightbody (Picture: Submitted)

Whether through offering invaluable guidance, helping to solve complex challenges, or providing crucial support during key milestones.

Business Gateway chief officer Hugh Lightbody said: “The Recognition Awards will shine a spotlight on those who play a key role in empowering the local business community; their dedication to helping businesses navigate challenges, reach new milestones, and achieve success is truly commendable.”

Those nominating are being asked to fill out a short form and provide a brief description of how the individual helped them – it could be their business adviser or another member of staff.

The deadline for nominations is January 24 next year, when entries will be shortlisted and judged by an expert panel.

The Recognition Awards will take place at Business Gateway’s all-staff conference, which takes place on February 27, 2025 in Edinburgh.

Visit the website for more information.