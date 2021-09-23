Falkirk fireworks display cancelled due to ongoing COVID-19 guidance on big events

There will be no organised display in the Falkirk area in 2021 – the second straight year the popular event has fizzled out.

Last year it was “uncertainty” over restrictions which led to FCT not lighting the blue touch paper on the 2020 firework display.

This time there is no doubt why the trust is cancelling the November 5 event.

Crowds enjoy Falkirk Fireworks Display back in 2019

An FCT spokesperson said: “The annual fireworks display at Callendar Park will not be possible under the existing COVID-19 related guidance. This decision has been made considering the pressing need to support the NHS and emergency services and new Scottish Government health related guidance coming into effect on October 1.

“This guidance requires people to provide proof of vaccination for unseated events with more than 4000 attendees. The annual Falkirk fireworks display normally attracts between 25,000 and 30,000 visitors and it is simply not possible to fence off the whole site and provide a sufficient number of stewards to check that everyone has been double vaccinated before allowing entry.

“This is the second year that the annual Falkirk fireworks display has been unable to be delivered, however, the virus has not gone away and the risk of transmission is much higher when large groups of people gather.

"It was hoped that the fireworks display would return to Callendar Park this November and plans were underway to welcome back the usual crowds given the relaxation of the restrictions from August 9.

"However, the most recent Scottish Government announcement on the organisation of such events has had to be taken into consideration.”

Neil Brown, Chief Executive for Falkirk Community Trust, added: “We are sorry to have to announce this news, but I am certain that those who had been looking forward to attending this event will understand this decision. We must continue to reduce the level of transmission of the virus and do everything we can to prevent its sprea

The 2019 event will, in all likelihood, prove to be the last Falkirk Community Trust-organised firework display, since Falkirk Council is due to take back control of the trust’s responsibilities by April next year.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.