Falkirk firefighters raise over £1400 for charity with car wash

The fundraiser took place at Falkirk Community Fire Station on Sunday with members of the station’s Green Watch and some young volunteers getting their hands wet and soapy.

The event, which ran from 11am to 4pm, was part of a national fundraising initiative for the Fire Fighters Charity, which supports all serving and retired fire and rescue service personnel and their families, empowering them to live healthier and happier.

Each year hundreds of firefighters across the UK wash as many cars as possible to raise funds for the charity – and on Sunday it was the turn of the local team.

Many locals took the opportunity to have the fire service wash their cars while helping a good cause, with queues forming at times as people waited their turn.

Members of Green Watch and the youth volunteers washed around 150 cars on the day.

A final figure is yet to be confirmed as some payments were made directly to the charity through an online QR code, but it is anticipated that the event has raised around £1448.

Those behind the fundraiser would like to thank everyone who came along and supported them on the day.

1 . Charity car wash The charity car wash was in aid of the Fire Fighters Charity. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . Charity car wash Over the course of the five hours, the team washed 150 cars. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . Charity car wash The charity car wash proved popular with queues forming at the station. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4 . Charity car wash The team were all in good spirits as they got their hands wet and soapy in aid of a good cause. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales