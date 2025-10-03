Falkirk film fans can enjoy outdoor cinematic chills and thrills at Callendar House
First up at 7.30pm on Friday, October 10 is The Lost Boys (1987) starring a pre-24 Kiefer Sutherland as a bleached blonde blood sucker.
This is followed by Disney witch comedy Hocus Pocus (1993) at 7pm on Saturday, October 11 and then THE Batman, Michael Keaton, inhabits his other famous character for Beetlejuice (1988) at 7.30pm on Sunday, October 12.
Gates for all screenings open at 6pm – 5.30pm for Hocus Pocus – and a spooky soundtrack will be pumping out for folk to wriggle and writhe along to before the films begin.
People are urged to come along in fancy dress and invited to bring a blanket or camping chair, wrap up warm, and enjoy all the seasonal big screen action.
Visit the website for tickets and more information.