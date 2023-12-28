Falkirk female only gym launches new Strong Mums Club
Strong Mums Club is being launched at female only gym, Girl PWR in Manor Street in January.
The new classes, led by owner and head coach Chloe Mackenzie, aim to support new mums navigating the challenges of early motherhood.
Chloe said: “If you’re a new mum, feeling tired, isolated, emotionally drained or struggling with feeling good about yourself, you may benefit from my new class.
"Our mission is to help new mums feel stronger, happier and healthier."
The idea came from input by the gym’s members, who suggested and inspired the creation of Strong Mums Club.
The sessions, which will be adaptable to individual fitness levels and stages of parenthood, will feature a blend of body weight and weighted exercises.
Babies and toddlers are not just accommodated, but encouraged to attend removing the need for childcare during the sessions, which is something many mums struggle to balance.
The classes are open to all mothers and is not exclusively for postnatal mothers.
Chloe will be running the classes on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday mornings from Monday, January 8 and she aims to keep classes as affordable as possible.
She is both pre and postnatal qualified, prioritising the safety and well-being of both mothers and babies throughout all classes.