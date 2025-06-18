Falkirk FC receive Provost Award 2025 to mark 'sensational' achievements

The town’s football club lifted the Championship trophy to ensure back-to-back league promotion, while John McGlynn was Scotland’s manager of the year for a second year in a row and Brad Spencer was named Championship player of they year.

But even in the close season, the club is still receiving accolades.

The players returned to training last Friday morning and in the afternoon were at Callendar House to see the club presented with the Provost Award 2025 for Excellence in Sport.

Making the presentation, Provost Robert Bissett said a civic reception was an opportunity for the community to recognise the outstanding service of an individual or group.

"No one can doubt that Falkirk Football Club’s amazing achievements over the last two seasons make them worthy recipients of this public acclaim,” he said. “To win the League 1 title without losing a game was a very rare feat indeed but then to go on the following season to complete the double by topping the Championship and thereby returning our team to its rightful place in the Premiership is nothing short of sensational."

Paying tribute to the manager, he added: “He has masterminded this success and with his coaching staff led a brilliant group of players through both campaigns.

"We all know that these are not easy times for the people of the area what with the rising cost of living and severe job losses and it would be difficult to exaggerate how much of a lift our team’s success has brought to everyone.

"Watching the scenes on the final game I was struck by how many people were dancing for joy – we can be sure that they will never forget the moment for the rest of their lives. Older fans can testify to this lifelong remembrance. “

Turning to the players, he said: "Those still with us and there are many, will never forget 1957 and the arrival of the Scottish Cup on the open topped bus. Ask them and they will immediately tell you: Slater, Parker and Rae; Wright, Irvine and Prentice; Murray, Grierson, Merchant, Moran and O’Hara.

"Today’s victorious team will be remembered in the same way. Legends every man.

"Long after you move on in your lives and careers you can be sure that this town and district will remember you and the things you have done for every one of us.

“Next season brings another celebration for the club – the 150th anniversary of its foundation in 1876. What better way to celebrate that achievement than to compete with the very best teams in the land and to welcome them to Westfield.

"On behalf of all our citizens it is my great pleasure to express our admiration and thanks to all associated with the club and to offer our very best wishes for the challenging season ahead. You are more that capable of making your mark in the Premiership and we will be behind you every step of the way.”

