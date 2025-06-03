Falkirk FC looking for the nod to create 'Fan Zone' outside home stadium

The fast rising Falkirk Bairns are looking to mark their long-awaited return to the Scottish Premiership by creating a special area for their loyal fans.

Falkirk Football Club lodged an application with Falkirk Council on May 20, which was subsequently validated on Monday, June 2, to change the use of land at The Falkirk Stadium, Stadium Way, Falkirk.

The club hope planning officers will give them permission to create a “fanzone”, which will include a marquee, food vans, bar units and toilet provision.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.