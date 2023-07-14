Falkirk fans of Paw Patrol's Chase can enjoy a meet and greet in this store

Chase will be appearing at a fun-filled days for youngsters at The Entertainer store in Cumbernauld next Saturday, July 22 where, between 10am and 4pm, the paw-some pup will be meeting children.

Little ones can enjoy a pup-tacular high-five and hug from their number one hero, Chase, while capturing the paw-fect snap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chase will be at the Cumbernauld store for one day only before he dashes off to re-join the Paw Patrol team for another action-packed adventure, so guests are advised to arrive in plenty of time for the opportunity to meet one of the world’s most popular pups.

Chase from Paw Patrol will be visiting this area soon. Pic: Contributed

Craig Lowe, events coordinator at The Entertainer, said: “We know that children of all ages love Paw Patrol, so we are certain that this event will be incredibly popular with children of all ages! This is a great opportunity for little ones to meet their Paw Patrol hero and have some fun in-store.”