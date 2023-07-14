News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Falkirk fans of Paw Patrol's Chase can enjoy a meet and greet in this store

Young fans of Paw Patrol will have a chance to meet one of the show’s most popular pups next weekend.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 14th Jul 2023, 12:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 12:32 BST

Chase will be appearing at a fun-filled days for youngsters at The Entertainer store in Cumbernauld next Saturday, July 22 where, between 10am and 4pm, the paw-some pup will be meeting children.

Little ones can enjoy a pup-tacular high-five and hug from their number one hero, Chase, while capturing the paw-fect snap.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chase will be at the Cumbernauld store for one day only before he dashes off to re-join the Paw Patrol team for another action-packed adventure, so guests are advised to arrive in plenty of time for the opportunity to meet one of the world’s most popular pups.

Chase from Paw Patrol will be visiting this area soon. Pic: ContributedChase from Paw Patrol will be visiting this area soon. Pic: Contributed
Chase from Paw Patrol will be visiting this area soon. Pic: Contributed
Most Popular

Craig Lowe, events coordinator at The Entertainer, said: “We know that children of all ages love Paw Patrol, so we are certain that this event will be incredibly popular with children of all ages! This is a great opportunity for little ones to meet their Paw Patrol hero and have some fun in-store.”

Chase will be available for free-of-charge meet and greets at the store in the Antonine Centre.

Related topics:FalkirkCumbernauld
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us