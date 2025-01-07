Falkirk family's six years of fundraising for Strathcarron Hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A grateful family is continuing to raise money for Strathcarron Hospice – with the total to date over £66,000.

Kevin Beattie and his family have been dedicated to raising money for the hospice since 2018 when his mum Jane sadly died in Strathcarron.

Shortly before Christmas the family visited the hospice to mark their 2024 fundraising of £6639, collected from a race night, half marathons and 10Ks, to name just a few of their fundraising activities.

Electrical engineer manager Kevin is well known for his work as supporter liaison officer at Falkirk Football Club, and with his family has now raised over £66,000 for Strathcarron, including gift aid – an incredible amount in memory of his mum.

Kevin Beattie, centre, and some of his family members with Yvonne Laird from Strathcarron Hospice. Pic: Contributed

Having now stepped down from his role at Falkirk Round Table, Kevin will be taking on a new volunteer role as a hospice ambassador across the local area helping to encourage support for Strathcarron Hospice.

Kevin said: “I am really proud and delighted to be asked to be an ambassador for the hospice.

“When my mum was ill it was such as relief to know the level of care she would receive at the hospice. It is such a soothing, calm place. It lifted her spirits when she was here, but the inevitable then happened. Between members of the family we stayed with her for a week to be with her until she died.

“I made a decision when she passed away to support Strathcarron, in tribute to the care and support we witnessed from the staff and volunteers. We feel dedicated to fundraise to help.

“When you have been through an experience like this you want to be able to help others. Helping do that keeps my mum’s energy alive and keeps our link with the hospice.

“Every time I do an event I think of mum – I’m doing them in memory of her. I felt really emotional doing the Kilimanjaro climb event a couple of years ago and more recently the Super Nova run – sometimes the emotion and loss just hits you hard, but she will always be with me.”

He added: “Fundraising is the easy part – it is the people who turn up and support us constantly with our events, we are really grateful to them for their support. It really is a community effort.”

Claire Kennedy, Strathcarron’s corporate fundraiser, said: “Kevin has been an unwavering support to the hospice since 2018 and we are continually in awe of what he and his family and friends achieve year on year.

“We know how passionate Kevin is about the work of the hospice and helping people to access our services so his new role as a volunteer ambassador is a great way of spreading the word about hospice services as well as encouraging fundraising support."

This year will mark 44 years of Strathcarron Hospice being open, supporting not only inpatients but many people in their own homes.

It needs to raise over £16,637 every day to keep its services running. An independent charity, it provides palliative and end-of-life care for people with life-limiting illnesses in Forth Valley, Cumbernauld, and Kilsyth.