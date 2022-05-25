Falkirk family's last minute holiday joy after passport pain

Despite applying for the travel document on January 22, the Youngs, from Redding, experienced a 15-week delay in getting a passport for Ivy (2) placing their trip to Menorca in jeopardy – the first time dad Peter, mum Kirsty and children Amelia (5) and Ivy were set to be abroad together.

Last week Kirsty told The Falkirk Herald: “Peter, Amelia and I got our passports at the end of February. We were all renewals, but Ivy was getting her first passport. We were told to wait until two weeks before we were due to travel to fast track the application by paying £73 on top of the £49.50 we had already paid.

"We did that and heard nothing back so I phoned up and was actually told the fast track request had not been made. We now have a receipt of the fast track, but we haven’t paid for it yet – it’s still just a request, they can still refuse it.”

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Young family enjoy the sun and fun in Menorca after they managed to get daughter Ivy's passport the day before they were due to fly out

The family were all packed in preparation for their holiday – which they are going on with Kirsty’s parents – and are waiting on any sign Ivy’s passport is on its way.

At the time Kirsty said: “If we don’t get it by Thursday, I’m going to the passport office and I’m basically not leaving until I get it. They have all the information they need, including Ivy’s birth certificate.”

The Youngs even put a a plan in place, if the worst does happen and Ivy does not receive her passport in time, that would have allowed at least some family members to enjoy their holiday.

"Peter and I did rock paper scissors,” said Kirsty. “He agreed to stay and look after Ivy if she didn’t get her passport. Maybe they can get a cheap flight out on Monday and join us then if the passport arrives.

"We have paid for the holiday and it will be money lost if they are not there.”

However, that plan did not have to be put into action.

Speaking from her holiday hotel in Menorca this week, Kirsty said: “We picked up Ivy’s passport at midday on Thursday, May 19 and we all got on the flight on Friday morning. It was a huge relief to get here on Friday afternoon.

"The kids were straight in the pool. We are having a ball and Ivy thoroughly enjoyed her first time on a plane. We’ve done some sightseeing and we are off to the water park, then a boat trip on Thursday before home on Friday.”

After The Falkirk Herald got in touch with the Home Office last week, a representative stated officials had been asked to look into Ivy’s application.