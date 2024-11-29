Falkirk family's fundraiser to buy cuddle cot after tragic death of baby

A family are determined to help others when they suffer the tragic loss of baby.

Sarah-Jane and Derek Inglis faced the agony of losing their son Darryis shortly after his birth on February 7, 2023.

However, thanks to the provision of a cold or cuddle cot as they are also known, the family were able to bring their little one home to spend some precious extra time with him.

But the special cots are in limited supply and now the couple want to fundraise so that other parents faced with the tragic loss will be able to benefit from one.

Derek and Sarah-Jane Inglis with baby, Ahmenadeel, now nine months, are holding a fundraiser to buy a cuddle cot. Pic: Contributed

Sarah-Jane is organising a fundraising night next week in Banknock Community Hall on Saturday, December 7 from 7pm till midnight.

Tickets cost £5 – bring your own bottle – and people will be able to donate through raffles with lots of great prizes, bingo and party games.

There will also be a disco and buffet generously gifted by Three Little Pigs caterers from Falkirk. Sarah-Jane, 35, said: “Over 650 days ago we had the best but worst day of our life when our gorgeous gorgeous boy Darryis was born and only lived a short time. Although we are still fighting for justice for him and talk about him daily, we feel we would like to do more.

"If it wasn't for the NHS giving us a cold cot, we would never have been given extra time with Darryis and wouldn't be allowed to take him home – for this we are forever grateful.

"When we where allowed to take him home we where told there was a shortage of funding for these cots and they only have four. They were quite old and unfortunately for us we received a broken one and had to rush back to the hospital before Darryis’s body temperature went up.”

Sarah-Jane said she still smiles when she pictures them returning to find her mum with the baby on a bag of frozen peas to keep him cool – “it was just a granny doing what she could for her little one”.

She added: “In memory of Darryis, Derek and I would love to raise money to be able to donate a cold cot with a plaque with a memorial message with his name on it.

"Not only is it keeping Darryis's name alive, but it is also helping other families spend some more precious time with their baby.

"We are fundraising for this as we couldn't afford to do this alone and have decided to hold a charity night.”

Sarah-Jane and Derek, 33, who now say they are blessed with their son Ahmenadeel, nine months, have also set up a JustGiving page for people wanting to donate. Cuddle cots cost upwards of £1100 and are a refrigerated piece of equipment that keeps a baby's body cool after death. This allows parents and families to spend more time with their baby to create memories, and make important decisions without feeling pressured.”

You can contact Sarah-Jane Inglis on Facebook to book tickets for the charity night.