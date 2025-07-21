Falkirk family walking for Parkinson's in memory of dad Robert Boyd

This year’s Walk for Parkinson’s fundraiser has special significance for one family from Falkirk.

The annual fundraising event takes place at Callendar Park on Saturday, August 16 – that’s a year and a day since Robert Boyd died after living several years with Parkinson’s.

His daughter, Rebecca Wallace, and sons, David and Alan Boyd, are walking in memory of their father.

Robert was diagnosed in 2018. He retired from his work as an electrician soon afterwards as his symptoms got worse.

Robert Boyd, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2018, took part in the Walk for Parkinson's in 2019. He passed away last year. (Pic: contributed)

Rebecca said: “It feels like a sign that the walk is in Falkirk the day after his anniversary.

“He found things more difficult as the years progressed.

“It was his fine motor skills, little things like doing up buttons became harder.

“But he was determined. Dad was never one to complain. He just got on with it.”

Robert Boyd with daughter Rebecca Wallace who will take part in the fundraiser in his memory this year. (pic: contributed)

Robert took part in Walk for Parkinson’s at the Helix Park in 2019. It was a memorable day for the family, with his wife, Marion, also walking and their children helping out along the route.

The whole family remains committed to making a difference for other people living with Parkinson’s.

“Dad had a really supportive wife, plus me and my brothers,” said Rebecca.

“But for people who don’t have that support, who don’t have a voice, it’s not so easy.

“There’s a lot of misunderstanding about Parkinson’s. Dad, in the early stages, never had a tremor. People would say he’s looking well. But if you walked around a supermarket with him, he’d struggle.

“We knew when dad’s tablets were wearing off. But you don’t appreciate until you’re in that situation how valuable the medication is.

“I do believe hopefully one day there will be a cure. I’m really passionate about research into new treatments.

“It means a lot to us that we’ll spend Dad’s anniversary together, then the next day do the walk to help other people living with Parkinson’s.”

Walk for Parkinson’s offers a range of distances to suit everyone, including shorter, family-friendly routes, which are fully accessible, and longer routes for those wanting to go that extra mile or two.

It costs £12 to sign up, under 18s go free, and the suggested sponsorship target for each person is £100. The deadline to sign up for Callendar Park is Sunday, August 10.

Bruce Port, Community Fundraiser for Parkinson’s UK in Scotland, said: “Parkinson’s is different for everyone and, in order to live well with the condition, people need specialist care.

“We’re delighted that Rebecca and her family will be walking with us in Falkirk in memory of Robert.

“We want to be there for every Parkinson’s journey and we can go a long way by helping to provide the expert support that’s urgently needed. Taking part in one of our walks is a fantastic way to raise funds to support that effort.

“We can’t wait to welcome Rebecca, David and Alan, along with everyone else, to Callendar Park.

“There’s still time to sign up to be with us and help make a difference to people living with Parkinson’s.”

Walk for Parkinson’s is the national community fundraising series of the charity Parkinson’s UK.

Funds raised will support the charity’s recently launched Nurses Appeal, which aims to raise £9 million in three years to increase the Parkinson’s specialist workforce.

Parkinson's is a complex brain condition which affects almost 13,000 people in Scotland. There are more than 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety, and there is currently no cure.

To find out more visit https://events.parkinsons.org.uk/event/walk-parkinsons