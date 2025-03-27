Falkirk family mark fifth birthday of their lockdown twins

A family will celebrate two very special birthdays today (Thursday), five years after their twins were amongst the first babies born locally in lockdown.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2020, Vicky Ure was worried she would have to go through the birth of her baby boys alone as Falkirk, along with the rest of the country, tried to understand the new rules being put in place for the Covid 19 pandemic.

Thankfully everything went smoothly and, although she admits that her family, along with so many others with newborns, missed out on many special landmarks, she says that they have been making up for it every since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today she and husband Paul, 41, will host a family party for Franky and Harry in their Bainsford home and reflect on how lucky they have been – but well aware that many families will be remembering the loved ones they lost to Covid.

The Ure family prepare to celebrate a fifth birthday at the double, left to right, dad Paul, Harry, Franky and mum Vicky. Pic: Michael Gillen

The twins had been due on April 1, 2020 but decided to make an early arrival on March 27, the day after lockdown rules came into force in the UK.

Vicky, 40, recalled: “I woke with labour pains about 2am and eventually decided at 6am it was time to go to the hospital.

“I was really nervous about going in to hospital with everything that was going on. Originally Paul and my mum, Anne Redding, were going to be there but because of the circumstances, only one birthing partner was allowed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I was really glad he was allowed in. I was dreading that they would say no-one because that would have been horrific.”

Paul and Vicky with Franky, left, and Harry, along with big sister Samantha - when the photograph taken through the window of their Ladysmill home by photographer Michael Gillen.

First to make his arrival was Franky at 3.45pm and weighing 6lbs, followed half an hour later by Harry, who weighed 6lbs 11oz.

“When we were waiting on Harry to be born there were about six or seven midwives and doctors in the room,” explained Vicky. “If Paul hadn’t been there it would have been very scary.”

Although Vicky couldn’t speak highly enough of the care they all received, the couple and their newborns left the hospital at 4pm the next day, eager to get them all safely back home and to introduce them to big sister Samantha, who was 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time the family lived in Ladysmill, Falkirk, with Vicky’s mum and step-dad Stewart Simpson.

How they were in 2020, Harry, left, and Franky Ure. Pic: Michael Gillen

She said it was great having them there to help but with both her and Paul coming from big families they found it very difficult not being able to introduce the boys to everyone.

When the Falkirk Herald turned up to take the family’s photographs a few days after the birth, it had to be done through the window so as to not break the lockdown isolation rules.

Speaking this week, Vicky said the past five years had been “very busy, hectic but totally amazing” as the two boys grew and developed their own personalities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “They may be twins but they are two very different little boys. Franky is a big boy and looks older than five. He loves animals, music and is very social: he’ll blether to anyone. Whereas Harry is a little shy, quieter and likes more technical things. He loves to spend time on his tablet or computer.”

Vicky also admitted lots had changed for the family over the last five years, including her and Paul getting married.

They also moved house, with her mum and stepdad moving to Laurieston.

"When lockdown began I was the premises manager for The Star Inn in Falkirk but lockdown had such an impact on the hospitality trade that I decided it was time for something else.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m now a home carer with Falkirk Council and, although it’s a job that I never imagined that I would ever do, I absolutely love it.”

Paul who had been a call handler in Larbert is now the area sales manager for Mascot Workwear. While daughter Samantha has a part-time job in Tesco while she studies to be a nail technician.

"She is also very much the doting big sister,” added Vicky, “and the boys adore her.”

Franky and Harry currently attend St Francis nursery and in August will join the school’s P1 class.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They can’t wait and every day I drop them off for nursery, they say that they want to be in the bigger, P1 playground,” said Vicky.

"But I’m completely different, I don’t want them to grow up too fast. I think, as well, because the pub trade was closed down for so long, I was with them constantly for the first two years. And perhaps after spending so much time with them, I’m a little reluctant to let them go.”

Birthday celebrations began last weekend when the soon-to-be five-year-olds went to Adventure Planet in Cumbernauld with their cousins.

Today, they will be hoping that amongst their pile of presents is a scooter each – with mum and dad fingers crossed for dry weather so they can play on them outdoors rather than hitting off the furniture. Later, there will be birthday cake with family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And on Friday the twins have decided they would like to go to the Deer Centre.

"We’re making a real weekend of it,” said mum. “But even at their first birthday we couldn’t have a proper birthday celebration as that was the time when you still could only meet up outside.

"We know that we’ve been very fortunate as a family and just want to keep making memories all together.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.