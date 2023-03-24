Falkirk family fears tiny terrier was taken from elderly dad during dog walk

The 14-year-old dog was last seen on Wednesday morning when she was out for a walk with her elderly owner in Dollar Avenue, Bainsford.

Alison Wilson, whose parents own Skye, now believes the little dog may have been stolen after there were unconfirmed reports of a white van in the area at the time.

She said: “We’ve contacted police, vets, dog wardens, it’s all over social Media and there have been been no sightings of her whatsoever. She’s an elderly dog and my parents are heartbroken.”

Yorkshire terrier Skye was last seen on Wednesday morning and there are now fears she may have been taken

On Wednesday, March 22, Alison’s dad, who has Alzheimer’s, went out on his usual walk around the block in Dollar Avenue with Skye.

Alison said: “A neighbour was speaking to my dad at 10.25am and he had Skye with him, on the lead, then at 10.30am another neighbour, a few doors down, spotted my dad agitated and confused holding a dog lead.

"She went out to speak to him but, as his communication isn’t good, she couldn’t get anything out of him. Her husband stayed with him while she went to get my mum

as my dad refused to move because he was looking for his dog.

“The only thing we got from him is he saw a small white van, there was a man and woman and the woman was speaking to the dog then the van went speeding away