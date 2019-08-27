Falkirk families invited to take part in Kelpies Canter

Families across the Falkirk district and beyond are expected to descend on Helix Park on Saturday (August 31) for the annual Kelpies Canter run by Christian Aid.

Participants can walk, run or cycle the 5k route round the iconic Kelpies statues and are invited to join in organisers afterwards for a picnic on the Great Lawn.

Registration opens at the Helix Visitor Centre from 10am and a bag piper will play as the canter starts at 10.30am.

A Kelpies Canter spokesman said: “We’ll kick things off with a lively warm-up and a snack before embarking on the walk.

“The Kelpies Canter is a fantastic day out for families, friends and communities. Bring a friend, and let’s make this an event to remember!”

To register visit www.christianaid.org.uk/events/kelpies-canter or just come along on the day For more information call 0141 221 7475.