Located in Beecraigs Country Park, with panoramic views of the Forth bridges, Edinburgh, the Lothians and Fife, the illuminated trail is a spectacular 1.8 mile walk through woodland, packed with stunning visuals and sound effects.

The forest, which opens on December 2 and runs from 4pm to 10pm each day until December 23, is suitable for all age groups and people with additional support needs and Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Roy Snedden, director of Rowen Events – who have created the magical attraction – said: “This year we've really pulled out all the stops for a fabulous festive treat and made it bigger, brighter and bolder than ever before

The Festive Forest returns to Beecraigs Country Park

"It's always the most magical time of the year but we want to make it a truly unforgettable experience for everyone.”