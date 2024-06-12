Falkirk families and history buffs can step back in time at historic house next month
and live on Freeview channel 276
As the only National Trust for Scotland property still inhabited by the family who built it centuries ago, the House of the Binns stands as a living testament to Scotland's rich heritage.
Home to the illustrious Dalyell family for over 400 years, in 1944 Eleanor Dalyell made a historic decision, signing over the deeds of the Binns estate to the National Trust for Scotland.
Now, eight decades later, the charity is commemorating this pivotal moment with a special event transporting visitors back to the 1940s.
The event will give visitors a glimpse of the past and allow them to experience life during wartime.
Highlights of the day include tours of the House of the Binns led by guides dressed in their 1940s best and a competition to find the visitor wearing the best 1940s fashion.
Visit the website for more information and tickets.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.