Falkirk families and history buffs can step back in time at historic house next month

By James Trimble
Published 12th Jun 2024, 14:38 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2024, 12:48 BST
National Trust for Scotland is holding a 1940s day event at Linlithgow’s historic House of the Binns on Saturday, July 13

As the only National Trust for Scotland property still inhabited by the family who built it centuries ago, the House of the Binns stands as a living testament to Scotland's rich heritage.

Home to the illustrious Dalyell family for over 400 years, in 1944 Eleanor Dalyell made a historic decision, signing over the deeds of the Binns estate to the National Trust for Scotland.

Now, eight decades later, the charity is commemorating this pivotal moment with a special event transporting visitors back to the 1940s.

The National Trust For Scotland will be celebrating 1940s day at the House of Binns in Linlithgow( Picture: Submitted)The National Trust For Scotland will be celebrating 1940s day at the House of Binns in Linlithgow( Picture: Submitted)
The National Trust For Scotland will be celebrating 1940s day at the House of Binns in Linlithgow( Picture: Submitted)

The event will give visitors a glimpse of the past and allow them to experience life during wartime.

Highlights of the day include tours of the House of the Binns led by guides dressed in their 1940s best and a competition to find the visitor wearing the best 1940s fashion.

Visit the website for more information and tickets.

